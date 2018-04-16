HYBRID SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES NEW CLOUD-BASED TOOL FOR HP LABEL & PACKAGING CUSTOMERS AT DSCOOP

HYBRID Software is pleased to announce a new product to the HP PrintOS community: PACKZalyzer. PACKZalyzer is based on the powerful tools for PDF analysis and correction from HYBRID’s PACKZ PDF editor, which have been paired with an intuitive and easy-to-use cloud-based application to prepare label & packaging files for production. PACKZalyzer will correct common file-related issues that occur in many package designs and will give the PrintOS community an integrated web-based file inspection tool for additional areas of concern, such as barcode information. HYBRID Software brings many years of experience in prepress for labels and packaging and is excited to be able to offer this to the entire PrintOS community.

PACKZalyzer will allow order entry or customer service personnel to receive files from clients and get them ready for production before they enter the prepress department. This is achieved through advanced PDF analysis technology from HYBRID Software’s PACKZ Native PDF editing software, combined with automated correction of files derived from its CLOUDFLOW workflow system. PACKZalyzer also produces a visual report that can be viewed in a web browser to answer the common questions on whether the files received are ready to print digitally or require corrections before printing. As an example, supplied barcodes are scanned and information relating to barcodes such as style, bar width reduction, magnification and number are reported in an easy-to-view report that links directly from each barcode.

According to Guido Van der Schueren, HYBRID’s Chairman, “We are pleased to see technology from HYBRID’s PACKZ PDF editor being applied in HP’s PrintOS cloud. PACKZ has over 2,000 seats in production to date, but through PrintOS we can reach many more customers with this technology.”

Attendees of DScoop Dallas can visit HYBRID Software in Booth 79 for a personal demo of PACKZalyzer.

With offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy and the US plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is a software development company focused on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. HYBRID Software’s CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor and integration products offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low cost of ownership. These products are used by hundreds of customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.

