Immigration issues focus of students’ stories

Ten college students came to Washington in mid-March to participate in the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s News Fellows Program. This is the third year the foundation has held this program. Journalism students travel to the Washington area, funded by the state press associations in their states, to report on a topic of national importance. This year, the topic was immigration. The students were given the opportunity to meet with policymakers and policy influencers during their time in the city. They also met with their states’ congressional representatives. What follows are the columns and articles they wrote from meetings and interviews.