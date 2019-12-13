IntuIdeas debuted customized interactive training books at PRINTING United; AlphaGraphics becomes first adopter

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Washington — Stemming from its 2018 book, Introduction to Graphic Communication, IntuIdeas launched its customized versions at PRINTING United in Dallas.

AlphaGraphics became the first user of this product, taking versions of the original 2018 book that applied to AlphaGrapics’ specific training needs for its own stores and franchises across the nation. These printed books that provide multimedia interactivity via Ricoh’s Clickable Paper app are being further personalized with AlphaGrapics own branding and logo.

Also shown and demonstrated at IntuIdeas PRINTING United booth were Clickable Paper’s uses across disciplines and fields. A second book, The Sound of Bamboo, used Ricoh’s Clickable Paper app for over 400 images.

Using the traditional Japanese shakuhachi flute as an example, the book shows how Clickable Paper can be used across the music industry to demonstrate playing techniques, instrument making and famous musicians at work. Examples of Clickable Paper applications were also discussed and demonstrated for the long-term health care industry showing patient care techniques, family communication, legal requirements and more.

For more information about Introduction to Graphic Communication, interactive customized training publications for the graphic arts industry, or about Clickable Paper in general, contact John Parsons at john@intuideas.com or 206-697-0127.

For more information on The Sound of Bamboo or on long-term health-care industry application of Clickable Paper, contact Harvey Levenson at hrlevenson@thegrid.net or 805-801-6025.

ABOUT INTUIDEAS

IntuIdeas LLC (www.intuideas.com) is an independent writing, consulting, and content development firm for the printing and publishing industries. It is the publisher of the interactive textbook, Introduction to Graphic Communication – 2nd Edition (www.igcbook.com), printed on Ricoh’s VC60000 inkjet press and using its Clickable Paper technology as an Augmented Reality (AR) bridge between the printed page and related, interactive mobile content.