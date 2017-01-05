ISWNE calls for entries in its editorial contest

The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors is accepting entries for the 57th annual Golden Quill editorial writing contest.

All newspapers of less than daily frequency (published fewer than five days per week) are qualified to enter. Entries must have been published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016.

Each newspaper is allowed up to four entries; two is the maximum per person. Entry fee is $25 per person; checks should be made payable to ISWNE. To enter, complete the PDF form at www.iswne.org (under Contests) and send a tearsheet with the Golden Quill entry clearly marked. Send two copies of each entry to Chad Stebbins, Missouri Southern State University, 3950 E. Newman Road, Joplin, MO 64801-1595. Entries must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2017.

Entries should reflect the purpose of ISWNE: encouraging the writing of editorials or staff-written opinion pieces that identify local issues that are of should be of concern to the community, offer an opinion, and support a course of action.

The Golden Quill winner will receive a conference scholarship and travel expenses up to $500 to attend ISWNE’s annual conference at College Park, Maryland, June 28-July 2. Golden Quill runners-up (called the Golden Dozen) will receive conference scholarships if they have not previously attended an ISWNE conference.

Grassroots Editor, ISWNE’s quarterly journal, will reprint the Golden Quill and Golden Dozen editorials in the Summer 2017 issue.

For questions, contact Chad Stebbins at stebbins-c@mssu.edu.