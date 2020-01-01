It's Almost Election Season — Editorial & Advertising Best Practices

About the program: It's almost election season, and newspapers need to prepare ... from an editorial and advertising perspective. March is the time to start selling ads, so get everything ready by attending this discussion with JJ Francais, associate publisher of The Chronicle in Elgin, Oklahoma, who will also give his top editorial best practices.

Registration is open for the webinar on Thursday, February 20 at 2 p.m. CT: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_election_season