Karpel joins American PressWorks

FALLS CHURCH, VA—Veteran association executive Richard Karpel has joined American Pressworks as its new vice president, APW President Tonda Rush announced.

Karpel served as the chief staff officer of three nonprofit organizations in the Washington area before joining APW. Most recently, he was president and chief executive officer of the Arlington, VA-based Yoga Alliance, which represents yoga teachers and schools, and provides credentials for more than 60,000 yoga professionals and businesses in more than 140 countries and territories.

Prior to joining Yoga Alliance in 2012, Karpel was executive director of the American Society of News Editors, which represents the top editors for news organizations like the New York Times, Washington Post and Bloomberg News. He was also the first executive director of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies, the trade association for alternative newspapers like the Village Voice, Chicago Reader and Washington City Paper. Karpel opened AAN’s first headquarters office in July 1995, in Washington. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois-Champaign, and a Juris Doctorate from the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

APW was founded by Tonda Rush, a Northern Virginia attorney, and Carol Pierce, an educational association specialist, in 1997 to provide association management and advocacy counsel to trade and professional organizations. It has managed and provided consulting services to a wide range of groups, including National Newspaper Association, Association of Presbyterian Church Educators, the Armenian Assembly of America, Public Notice Resource Center and National Federation of Press Women. Located in Falls Church, VA, APW currently provides public policy services to the National Newspaper Association, which represents community newspapers in the U.S.