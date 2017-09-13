Keck named NNA Ambassador

Randy Keck, publisher of The Community News in Aledo, TX, has been selected to serve as the new National Newspaper Association state ambassador for Texas (formerly known as NNA state chair).

NNA, which began in 1885 as the National Editorial Association, achieves national representation by including a board member from of 10 different regions. Texas is in Region 7 (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas).

In addition, NNA has a representative from each state who attends all meetings and promotes NNA’s policies and programs. Many of the state chairs from Texas have gone on to become regional directors and eventually NNA president.