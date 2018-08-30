Keck named to NNA board

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Randy Keck has been named the National Newspaper Association Region 6 director (Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas). He is the owner of The Community News in Aledo, TX.

Keck has gone through the chairs twice in the North and East Texas Press Association, and spent numerous terms on the Texas Press Association board, and served as president of TPA 2016-17. He said he is proud that he has never missed a TPA convention since the first one he attended in the summer of 1995.

On a side note, Randy has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians for 46 years, and is the only person who has served as president of both the Texas Press Association and the Texas Association of Magicians. He has been active locally on the board of the local Economic Development Corporation, library board, and other organizations.