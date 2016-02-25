Kentucky graphic artist wins NNA convention logo contest

The production manager for the Georgetown (KY) News-Graphic, Lori Baker, won the National Newspaper Association convention logo contest with her entry that utilized the theme for the 2016 convention—Bring It Home.

Baker has been working for Georgetown Newspapers since early 2007, shortly after graduating from college after majoring in art with an emphasis in graphic design.

Baker said she was inspired to create the logo after seeing the e-mail that outlined the basics of what NNA was looking for, including the convention theme. She also minored in advertising, giving her the perfect resume for newspaper ad design.

Although she said she had not planned on a career in the newspaper industry, the opportunity came along and she took it. She started off building ads and worked her way up to production manager.