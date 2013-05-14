Kidsville News! is excited to again sponsor NNA’s Newspaper And Education contest

For the second year in a row, Kidsville News!, a literacy and educational newspaper initiative based in Fayetteville, NC, has stepped up to sponsor the National Newspaper Association’s Newspaper And Education contest.

“Since 1998 the Kidsville News! Literacy and Educational resource program has played a very important role in the success of community newspapers,” said Bill Bowman, president and founder of Kidsville News! “In addition to sponsoring the NAE contest, we are extremely proud and excited to continue to license our unique, successful and profitable NIE program with numerous members of the NNA,” he added.

“We thank Kidsville News! for its generous support in helping us recognize the significant role newspapers play in supporting community educational programs,” said NNA Contest Chair Jeff Farren, publisher of the Kendall County Record in Yorkville, IL. “This generous sponsorship will ensure each of the contest’s 10 first place winners will receive a check for $100 and an award certificate,” he said.

NNA believes successful newspaper education partnerships should be celebrated, so it has created this enhanced Newspaper In Education contest to highlight newspaper/school partnerships (levels K through community college) that focus on developing fully informed citizens. Both traditional Newspaper In Education programs and non-traditional programs are eligible for entry.

The contest is open to NNA member and non-member newspapers. It will recognize newspapers that have established internships, supported school programs, assisted student journalists and helped local education through activities that reach beyond news coverage. More information can be found on NNA's website.

Contest winners will be informed if they have won by August 2013, and will also be acknowledged during the NNA’s 127th Annual Convention & Trade Show, Sept. 12-15, 2013, in Phoenix, AZ.

In recognition of its sponsorship, Kidsville News! will be named as a sponsor for the NAE contest in all advance publicity and a representative of its company will be invited to join NNA’s contest chair and outgoing past president in presenting the NAE awards to a representative of the winning newspapers in attendance during the awards ceremony in Phoenix.

Newspapers interested in more information about bringing Kidsville News! into their community, can find more information at Kidsville! News.