Kidsville News! sponsors NNA’s 2017 NAE contest

SPRINGFIELD, IL—For the sixth year in a row, Kidsville News!, a literacy and educational newspaper initiative based in Fayetteville, NC, has stepped up to sponsor the National Newspaper Association’s Newspaper And Education contest.

“Since 1998, the Kidsville News! Literacy and Educational resource program has played an important role in the success of community newspapers,” said Bill Bowman, president and founder of Kidsville News! “In addition to sponsoring the NAE contest, we are extremely proud and excited to continue to license our unique, successful and profitable NIE program with numerous members of the NNA,” said Bowman.

“We thank Kidsville News! for its generous support in helping us recognize the significant role newspapers play in supporting community educational programs,” said NNA Contest Chair David Fisher, president of the Fisher Publishing Co. in Danville, AR. “This generous sponsorship will ensure each of the contest’s first-place winners will receive a check for $100 and an award certificate,” he said.

NNA believes successful newspaper education partnerships should be celebrated, so it has created this enhanced Newspaper In Education contest to highlight newspaper/school partnerships (levels K through community college) that focus on developing fully informed citizens. This year, all newspapers will compete in the same division in two classes. Class 1: Educational Support & Civic Literacy and Class 2: Partnerships.

The contest is open to NNA member and non-member newspapers. It will recognize newspapers that have established internships, supported school programs, assisted student journalists and helped local education through activities that reach beyond news coverage. Entries must have been published or carried out between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017. The deadline for entries is July 10, 2017. More information can be found on NNA’s website (nnaweb.org/contests).

Contest winners will be informed by August 2017 if they have won, and will also be acknowledged during the NNA’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show, Oct. 5-7, 2017, in Tulsa, OK.

Newspapers interested in more information about bringing Kidsville News! into their community, can find more information by visiting their website at kidsvillenews.com.

Questions? Contact Lynne Lance at 217-241-1400 or at lynne@nna.org.