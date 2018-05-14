Kingsport Times News reduces total cost of print production with ProImage’s ink saving software

Princeton, NJ (03 of May 2018) – ProImage an AGFA Company recently installed its ink saving solution “OnColor ECO SaaS” at the Kingsport Times News in Kingsport, Tennessee. The newspaper’s goal was to reduce ink cost and improve color reproduction quality which both could be met and exceeded by ProImage’s OnColor ECO.

During the evaluation process, The Times News was looking at similar products but was impressed by the positive results from existing OnColor ECO users. OnColor ECO is an ink optimization application that reduces ink consumption while maintaining the highest possible print quality. OnColor ECO SaaS processes color PDF files over the web and returns them containing substantially less ink while retaining their original color.

The Kingsport Times News reports an approximate 1,000 lbs. shift from color ink usage to black ink usage plus a 400 lbs. savings of each ink color per month. This results in an approximate saving of $1,100 per month; net of the cost of OnColor ECO SaaS service. This reduces their plate production costs by $0.11 per square foot based on 10,000 SqFt per month. Besides the tremendous savings, print quality also improved. Tim Archer, Vice President of Operations at the Times News reports ‘crisper images, less rub-off and improvements on press starts with cleaner press start-ups’.

In addition, the paper reports a seamless integration of OnColor ECO into their workflow with simple in and out folders being one of the highlights. The staff at the Kingsport Times News finds the service very easy to use and very simple to setup and operate. Tim ads “ProImage Engineers were very helpful and quick to respond to any questions.”

About The Kingsport Times News

The Kingsport Times News owned by the Sandusky Newspaper Group traces its history back to the Kingsport Times which has been in business since 1916. Times News also prints the Johnson City Press a daily as well as Jonesborough Herald and Tribune, Erwin Record and Mt. City Tomahawk weekly publications. It provides local coverage and has a weekly audience of over 100,000 people in the region. The newspapers have been recognized for its news coverage in the Tennessee press and the Associated Press competition for excellence in news writing and editorial positions.

About ProImage

New ProImage an Agfa Company is a leading developer of browser-based content management, digital workflow, ink optimization, color image processing and production tracking solutions for the commercial and newspaper printing and publishing industries. Using a standard Internet browser, ProImage's advanced workflow technologies offer the printing industry flexible and feature-rich end-to-end automated workflow management.

