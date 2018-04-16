KIRSCH & NIEHAUS OPENS BOUTIQUE PRACTICE WITH LITIGATION AND TRANSACTIONAL FOCUS

Emily Bab Kirsch and Paul Niehaus today announced the opening of their boutique law firm, Kirsch & Niehaus PLLC. With clients in the publishing, media, financial services, technology, real estate, and entertainment industries, Kirsch & Niehaus builds on its partners’ decades of experience at major international law firms and as in-house general counsel. The firm offers a breadth of expertise in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property and securities litigation, among other areas of practice. Kirsch & Niehaus handles all manner of business, commercial, intellectual property and employment disputes in state and federal courts.

“We are excited to offer clients in a broad range of industries creative, strategic and sophisticated counsel, with the responsive service of senior partners,” said Mr. Niehaus.

Ms. Kirsch has previously served as general counsel to a large asset manager. She is a board member of Women Owned Law. She also serves as mediator for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the New York State Court – Commercial Division, and FINRA and mediates privately. Ms. Kirsch received her law degree from Columbia Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Yale.

Mr. Niehaus has represented individuals, small businesses and multi-national corporations in a wide array of litigation fields for more than twenty years. He received his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

The firm’s office is located at 150 East 58th Street, New York City and its website is www.kirschniehaus.com.