Kodak offers process-free plates

Have you thought about using process free plates but decided they might not be the best fit for you? It’s time to take another look, because the technology has finally caught up with the needs of the majority of newspaper printers.

Kodak has had a breakthrough with process free plate technology, and it is now available in the new KODAK SONORA X-N Process Free Plate. SONORA X-N Plates deliver faster imaging, more robust handling, and improved run lengths compared to other process free plate technologies, and they are completely process free, requiring no traditional processing or clean-out step.

With this new technology, just about any newspaper, even large newspaper publishers with demanding production requirements, can enjoy the economic and environmental benefits of SONORA Process Free Plates.

Switching to SONORA X-N Plates allows newspaper printers to:

Streamline their plate making operation

Save water and energy

Eliminate processing equipment and chemistry

Reduce operational costs

Save time with better stability and repeatability

REQUEST YOUR TRIAL OF SONORA X PLATES NOW

LEARN MORE ABOUT SONORA X PLATES