La Nación Purchases Layout-8000, Color Factory

Nazareth, PA (August 29, 2018) – Costa Rica’s La Nación has purchased Layout-8000, SCS’s premiere ad dummying software, and Fotoware’s Color Factory, a workflow automation and image enhancement server, also sold by SCS. La Nación is the largest daily newspaper in the country, as well as one of the oldest, being founded in 1946.

Layout-8000 will be replacing an in-house layout system. It will be integrated into La Nación’s existing workflow by sending the finalized paper’s electronic design to the Roxen Print Editorial System. Color Factory will be integrated into Nación’s ARC CMS and Roxen Print workflow, automating the manual toning currently being done.

SCS is excited to be helping La Nación improve their workflow. As Kurt Jackson, Vice President and General Manager of SCS, put it, “La Nación approached SCS with two great challenges: They needed an updated dummying system that could integrate with their existing front-end as well as feed their new Roxen print editorial system, but at the same time, they wanted to modernize and streamline their automated toning process. SCS was able to provide both of these best-of-breed solutions.”

La Nación is expected to go live with Layout-8000 in October 2018. When they do, Costa Rica will become the 12th country using software provided by SCS.

SCS is a 40 year old independent software developer and value added reseller primarily serving the newspaper business. SCS customers are newspapers, newspaper groups and other businesses with publishing automation needs. While best known for its ad dummying software, Layout-8000™, SCS offers an extensive line of publishing related applications. More than 300 sites producing over 1,000 publications in multiple countries in five languages use SCS mission critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Richard and Martha Cichelli.

