Las Vegas Review-Journal Grows Digital Readership with Olive E-Edition ODN Newspaper reports more page views and satisfied readers Aurora, CO— July 27, 2018 — The Las Vegas Review-Journal - Nevada’s largest daily newspaper - switched its outdated e-edition in late 2017 to Olive’s dynamic e-edition product ODN, along with Olive’s new Cross Media App OCM, to attract new digital readers with more Las Vegas content such as breaking news updates, social media and video. After the initial launch and testing, the Review-Journal provides very positive feedback. Page views are up considerably, reader comments are overwhelmingly positive and ad revenue is lifting ROI considerably. Page views and traffic on a steep upward trend The newspaper reports seeing traffic numbers increasing - and not only for new readers. Established readers are coming back more often and staying on the digital newspaper sites and mobile app longer. Good news for the paper, readers and advertisers. With Olive’s digital editions, the newspaper’s content is packaged and displayed in ways that allow readers many options to view it and choose their preferred way of consuming content. Some existing readers enjoy the print-replica view as it is familiar to them. Others enjoy the option to read the e-edition as rendered special text format, ideal for reading on smartphones. The inclusion of video and other interactive content such as social media feeds and spreadsheets further enhance the digital reading experience. Readers also enjoy sharing stories on social platforms and the availability to share them via email. A “top news stories” indicator shows trending articles and reveals what is making headlines based on reader interaction. With that many options to consume news, it is clear that readers come back more often and stay longer. Advertising revenue made simple The Las Vegas Review-Journal also added OLIVAds, Olive’s in-house programmatic ad network that delivers premium CPMs and 100% fill rate. With OLIVAds, newspapers can automatically offer advertising space to a network of nationwide advertisers. The system offers the space to the highest bidder and places ads on the available space. In addition, the ad placements are non-intrusive to the end user and don’t conflict with any local contracts or other guaranteed placements. The only thing newspapers have to do is watch the revenue come in. As Chris Blaser, Vice President, Audience and Circulation states: “Ad revenue grows every month and we are getting to a point where the e-edition is paying for itself.” Customer service and support for a smooth launch and successful, ongoing business relationship For any new product - especially one that is on the forefront of the newspaper - a solid customer service team to support the customer from implementation through testing, launch and ongoing support is crucial. The Las Vegas Review-Journal is very pleased with how the Olive team supports and guides them along the way. Any issues have been addressed right away and suggestions and changes have been implemented quickly so reader satisfaction has always been guaranteed.