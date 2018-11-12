Laura Ferguson Joins Open Road Integrated Media as SVP Business Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M) announced today that Laura Fergusonhas joined the company as SVP of Business Development. Ferguson will oversee OR/M's ambitious Open Road Ignition business reporting to CEO Paul Slavin.

Open Road Ignition has delivered an average 2.71X (171%) increase in year-over-year revenue for thousands of partner titles currently enrolled. It is a full-service marketing services program that includes curated title listings, powerful consumer outreach vehicles, direct demand stimulation, strategic and tactical pricing, consumer segmentation and personalization, content syndication, metadata and copy optimization, all executed by a team of marketers with deep publishing and marketing experience.

Previously Ferguson was managing new business development at Time Inc. (now Meredith) and has an extensive background in publishing and deal making. She has also worked at Simon & Schuster and Abrams Books.

"Laura brings her drive and ambition to our rapidly growing company," said Slavin. "She understands where we have been but more important where we want to go. Laura will boost our growth significantly and is excited to be working on the cutting edge of publishing, marketing and ecommerce."

About Open Road Integrated Media

Open Road Integrated Media is a prestige content brand delivering digital experiences that entertain and inform readers around the world; their network of digital properties produces compelling stories that keep audiences engaged—across devices and around the world. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher whose catalog includes legendary authors such as William Styron, Alice Walker, Pat Conroy, Gloria Steinem, Octavia Butler, John Jakes, Pearl S. Buck, Walker Percy, Ruth Rendell, and Sherman Alexie.

