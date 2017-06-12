Letters are the lifeblood of the editorial page

Do you have a letters policy?

By Jim Pumarlo

Everyday Ethics

Letters to the editor, the exchange of ideas—I consider them the lifeblood of editorial pages and the heart of a newspaper’s and a community’s vitality.

Newsrooms should encourage letters, giving priority to commentary by local residents on local issues. You want to ensure letters are fresh and substantive. That doesn’t mean you can’t print a fun or entertaining letter just like you might write a fun or entertaining editorial.

It’s worthwhile and good practice to have a policy for letters. Here are some suggestions.

Limit the length: Readers have limited attention spans, whether for lengthy stories or lengthy letters. Editors are doing the writers a favor by imposing limits. A good starting point is 250 to 350 words.

Limit frequency of authors: No matter how worthwhile an idea or how well written a letter, individuals should be limited to how often they can write. Consider a policy of one letter per month, except in the case of rebuttals.

Be ready for rebuttals: It’s common to see two individuals debate an issue on your page. Consider, in your print editions, a limit of two letters from each individual on a particular subject—in other words, a letter and a rebuttal, plus a counter-rebuttal from each writer. After that, the writers can carry on their conversations privately. Writers will complain that the other person “had the last word,” but that always will be the case. In contrast, online commentary affords the opportunity for immediate and frequent exchange.

Give priority to local opinions: In general, letters should be accepted from local readers only. An exception might be a letter on a local topic from a recognized expert who lives outside the area.

Reject mass-produced letters: The churn of orchestrated campaigns is increasing, and it happens not only during election season. Mass-produced letters, even if submitted by a local resident, should be rejected.

Verify letters: All letters should be verified, preferably by a phone call.

Reject thank-you letters: Publication of “thank you” letters dilutes the letters column. There are exceptions, of course, such as in the case of a stranded out-of-town motorist who wants to pass along appreciation for the after-hours assistance by a local service station. In most instances, however, “thank you” letters are a shortcut for organizations to save the time and expense of writing a personal note or taking out an ad.

Don’t accept letters as substitutes for news stories: Only in special circumstances should letters promote an event or program. Say “yes” to one, and it’s nearly impossible to say “no” to another.

Stick to public issues: Letters should be restricted to public issues or issues that come before public bodies. Compliments and/or criticism of private organizations and businesses should not be regular subjects for letters.

Identify authors, where appropriate: Letters should carry a note identifying the writer if it’s germane to the letter. For example, a writer might be identified as a nuclear engineer if the letter addresses the pros and cons of nuclear energy.

Lastly, editors should take great pains to promote a civil and respectful exchange of opinions. At the same time, you don’t want to unnecessarily squelch reader comments. Be careful that you don’t let your personal impressions of, or association with, the author and/or the subject interfere with the exchange. © Jim Pumarlo 2017

Jim Pumarlo writes, speaks and provides training on community newsroom success strategies. He is author of “Journalism Primer: A Guide to Community News Coverage,” “Votes and Quotes: A Guide to Outstanding Election Coverage” and “Bad News and Good Judgment: A Guide to Reporting on Sensitive Issues in Small-Town Newspapers.” He can be reached at www.pumarlo.com and welcomes comments and questions at jim@pumarlo.com.