Lions Light Corporation offers free tool for web publishing

Lions Light Corporation recently released a free batch-editing tool for web publishing.



"We provide newspapers with websites, and over the years we saw the need for this, because we see newspapers consistently spending 20+ minutes preparing their photos for their websites (converting CMYK images to RGB and optimizing photos for size), and this tool shaves it down to about 1 minute total," said Dan Wilcox, co-owner of Lions Light Corporation.

Users can upload up to 100 MB of files at a time. The software will edit the photos to the specifications set by user. Users can then download one ZIP file containing all edited photos. A video tutorial is also available on the website.

The tool an be accessed at www.batchsave.com/.