‘Puissance dans la Parole’ (Power in the Word): Sales Course

By Peter W. Wagner

Paper Dollars

I should have accepted the fact that I’d dedicate my life to selling print advertising while doing an assignment for my French class at the University of South Dakota.

It was my freshman year, and the assignment was to create a family crest that incorporated a French phrase. I chose “Puissance dans la Parole,” which translates to “Power in the Word” in both the literal and Biblical sense.

The “word,” it turns out, has been a major part of my life. I’ve enjoyed careers as a radio announcer, radio copy writer, publication creative director, print advertising salesperson, ordained minister, national public relations spokesperson, motivational speaker and trainer, newspaper columnist, author of books and finally, as a newspaper and magazine publisher. In case you haven’t noticed, all 10 of those professions require being able to employ the power that’s found in the “word.”

I’ve enjoyed all my career experiences, starting with my first job as a radio announcer while in high school. Many of the roles have afforded me the opportunity to travel across the U.S. and Canada, as well as overseas. All, except my early broadcasting years, where second jobs performed while I, with the help of my wife, Connie, was busy creating and selling display advertising for The N’West Iowa REVIEW.

I didn’t plan to spend my life selling newspaper, shopper and magazine advertising. My plan was to join a big city, major, advertising agency as a national account creative director.

But looking back, I have no regrets. Selling print advertising sales is honorable work. Done with the proper passion, it ranks in importance to the client’s banker, lawyer and accountant. Bankers loan a business startup money and lawyers and accountants find ways for businesses to retain profits. But it is only the advertising consultant who can step forward with the creative ideas, a commitment to and understanding of the customer’s business and experienced knowledge of the market that can offer solid advice on how to make more profit more quickly.

God bless the committed-to-hard-work-advertising sales professional who is welcomed and trusted by his customers. He, and just as often he is a she, is usually the first to learn that a client is in financial trouble. It happens when the owner calls to schedule a hurry-up sale to raise quick cash. If the salesperson does everything correctly and creates the much-needed cash flow there won’t be a reason for the banker, lawyer or CPA to ever be concerned.

For some time now, I’ve wanted to write a short, easy-to-use textbook on how to sell print advertising. My advertising sales career has spanned over a half a century. During those 50 years, my family has founded almost a dozen print publications that are still thriving. And we have purchased a handful of others. I still believe in the power of print advertising and the future of the printed word. It is important, in my mind, that all printed publications succeed and prosper. Every one of us is judged by the success of the other.

Working with Pub Aux Managing Editor Stan Schwartz, I plan to preview some of the more important chapters of my new book in upcoming issues of Pub Aux. Meeting the National Newspaper Association’s monthly publication schedule will force me to keep my attention on the project.

Successful sales in any field comes out of transparent and trusting relationships. I had a customer years ago, for example, who had recently purchased his father’s furniture business. The father had never done any advertising, and his just-out-of-college son thought newspaper ads would help him increase the business.

But the N’West Iowa REVIEW salesperson calling on the new client didn’t take time to learn the owner’s expectations or educate him on how advertising works. She simply grabbed his raw copy and ran.

Unfortunately, the client wanted his ad to be like all the other furniture stores were running at that time. He requested a full page, filled border-to-border with just about every item he had in the store. It was a cluttered layout filled with tiny furniture illustrations, lengthy descriptive copy blocks and big prices.

Our sales representative made two serious mistakes with that new advertiser. First, she didn’t teach the client the importance of building TOMA (Top of the Mind Awareness) before starting to run action-demanding sales.

Her second mistake was waiting almost a week after the ad ran before calling on the client again.

“How did that ad work for you?” she asked.

“It was terrible,” the client responded. “I didn’t have a single customer.”

“Don’t ever come back,” he continued. “I’ll never waste my money on advertising again.”

The salesperson was devastated and came to me for help. I suggested we call on the customer together to explain his need to first build a reputation and image.

“What you need to do is run three quarter-pages over the next six weeks,” I told him. “Pay for each of the ads as they run, and if you don’t see the results you want, I’ll personally return every dollar you’ve spent.”

I wanted him to commit to three ads so we’d have time to build recognition of what would be his business brand. I wanted the ads to run every-other week to allow time to evaluate their effectiveness before producing the next one. Most importantly, I wanted him to pay as he went to keep him open-minded. He wouldn’t ask for his money back if he had the response he expected.

We built the three ads around photographs of the client demonstrating, in a fun way, his love of the furniture business.

For the first ad, we shot the young owner standing on his head on a sofa. The headline read, “I’ll stand on my head to sell you this sofa.” The description and price was printed at the bottom of the quarter page ad next to his logo.

The second ad showed the same young man jumping up and down, like a child, on a mattress and box spring. The headline read, “You can jump up and down on my mattresses all day long and never hurt them.” Again, the copy and price were listed in small type at the bottom of the ad.

For the third ad, which ran close to Thanksgiving, we shot a photo of the client with his head stuck through the split that occurs in a dining room table when it is opened for a center leaf. We shot the picture low across the tabletop so you didn’t see the slight opening. The headline read: “If you can find a better dining room set for this price anywhere else, I’ll be the turkey on your table.”

Customers flocked into the store to say they enjoyed the ads, if for no other reason. We converted the account to happy status, and he is still a regular advertiser today.

But a solid relationship and knowledge of the client’s business are just two things a salesperson must master to reap better-than-average financial rewards. Here are some of the topics I plan to cover during the next few months:

• How to learn and serve the customer’s real desires.

• The importance of running effective print ads is that they be published in a quality product.

• How opportunity dictates urgency.

• How to sell three projects in one sales call.

• The need to start every sales call with the decision maker.

But wait a minute. This book is meant to help today’s print salespeople succeed. I want it to answer questions that concern print sales professionals—anything and everything from prospecting to time management, objection handling, creating packages and promotions, plus, the growing opportunity to sell customers into the print and digital world.

Let me hear what you’d like covered in this short course. Email your comments or questions to pww@iowainformation.com. I’ll use some of them in this column and the finished book, and I promise to respond to every email. © Peter Wagner 2017



Peter W. Wagner is known as the industry’s “idea man.” He is publisher of The N’West Iowa REVIEW, which has been selected the National Newspaper Association General Excellence winner 17 times. A regular presenter at state newspaper association meetings, he will be speaking Sept. 16 at the New York Press Association Fall Convention in Buffalo, NY. He can be reached at pww@iowainformation.com or on his cell at 712-348-3550.