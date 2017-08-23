Lynne Lance named NNA COO

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Lynne Lance, National Newspaper Association membership director, was recently named chief operating officer for the association. Her responsibilities also include the NNA Better Newspaper Contest for both editorial and advertising, and the Newspaper And Education Contest. She also is in charge of NNA’s annual convention and assists with board responsibilities.

Before joining the Illinois Press Association in 2010 as director of member services, Lance worked for the communications firm of O’Connor & Burnham & Co. in Atlanta; Daniel Press in Birmingham, AL; WordMasters in Springfield, IL; and the Pleasant Plains School District, Pleasant Plains, IL.

Lance met her husband, Michael, on the first day she attended the University of Alabama. She is a self-described “Air Force brat”; she was born in Okinawa and has lived in more than 10 states and, also, overseas. She graduated from Randolph High School at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas and attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa (Roll Tide), receiving a bachelor of arts degree in advertising and marketing

From Lance’s perspective, the change in management at IPA has not made a difference in how the association has continued to manage NNA’s operations.

“I look forward to continuing my work with our NNA members,” she said. “This is such a wonderful and dedicated group of people. It’s important to me that the association does everything it can to help them stay strong and profitable.”