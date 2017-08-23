Media buyers give the good and bad on ad sales reps

Over the years, media directors have frequently expressed opinions about what they like and dislike about advertising salespeople.

First the good news. Here’s what they think are the most valuable characteristics and habits of newspaper people:

• Those who provide accurate data tailored to the specific needs of the agency and the client.

• Those who alert the agency to upcoming special promotions that are of interest to the agency’s accounts.

• Those who consistently make persistent calls and visits.

• Those who have accurate rate and research information.

• Those who sell on the merits of their own paper, as opposed to listing the faults of their competition.

• Those who suggest creative ways in which to advertise so as to get extra value/exposure/awareness.

• Those with ideas. We’re not talking about rapid-fire, machine-gun suggestions. We’re talking about careful, thoughtful ideas that are combined into the common goals of the salesperson and the media buyer.

• Those who understand how to present packages of print platforms and digital strategy.

Then, there is the bad news. Here’s what they don’t like—the biggest disappointments:

• They have done no homework and do not know the business or products the agency represents.

• They drop in unannounced or call by phone and expect to get into a long conversation without asking if it’s convenient.

• They don’t follow through after the initial contact.

• They knock the competition.

• They arrive late for an appointment and are unprepared.

• They don’t know their market.

• They sell strictly numbers and don’t realize that their paper may or may not fit into the overall marketing process.

• They arrive for the sales call uninformed and immediately start selling the virtues of their paper without asking about the advertiser’s objectives and strategy. That’s one of the biggest mistakes.



In conclusion

The foregoing comments come from agency media directors, but the points, good and bad, can be carried forward to retail accounts where the same sales work is being done and the same mistakes are being made.

Agencies want to work with newspapers and their salespeople as marketing partners who share the common goal of helping their mutual clients achieve success. © Bob Berting 2017



Bob Berting is a professional speaker, advertising sales trainer and publisher marketing consultant, who has conducted more than 1,500 live seminars, tele-seminars and webinars for newspaper sales staffs, their customers, and print media associations in the U.S. and Canada. His newest offer for the newspaper industry is a package of his two e-books, “Dynamic Advertising Sales and Image Power” and “Advanced Selling Skills For The Advertising Sales Pro.” Both books can be ordered on his website www.bobberting.com individually for $19.95 or both for $35. Contact Bob at bob@bobberting.com or at 800-536-5408. He is located at 6330 Woburn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250.