Media of Nebraska unveils ‘THINK F1RST’ initiative

LINCOLN, NE—At a news conference in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, members of Media of Nebraska unveiled a public awareness campaign about the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The core message: “Think F1rst.”

“The purpose of Media of Nebraska centers on the First Amendment to the Constitution, arguably the only Amendment in the Bill of Rights that Americans use every day,” said Craig Eckert, who represents his company, Platte River Radio in Hastings and Kearney, as a Media of Nebraska board member.

In August of last year, a civics survey taken by the Annenberg Public policy Center showed nearly 4 - 10 students couldn’t name even one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment. With that, it and other unsettling indications that many citizens were unaware of the value of the First Amendment, the Media of Nebraska board decided to enter into an educational phase of its mission. The campaign began July 4 and will run through Sept. 30, 2018.

The campaign will be supported in-kind on statewide radio and TV stations, in newspapers, and on the websites and social media platforms of these same entities. The foundations of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Nebraska Press Association, which are members of Media of Nebraska, mutually agreed to fund the multimedia creative elements of the campaign, which were created by Clark Creative Group of Omaha.