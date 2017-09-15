Metro Creative Graphics, Inc. Acquires LSA Creative Outlet (formerly known as Multi-Ad Ad-Builder)

(New York, NY — July 1, 2017) — News media publishers, as well as publishers of other ad-supported

products and services, have been utilizing Metro’s creative and sales support services since

1910 to develop and profit from locally focused advertising. With the acquisition of LSA’s Creative

Outlet (CO), Metro continues its customer-driven expansions in order to best service the evolving

needs of its clients.

The transition for CO clients will take place during the month of July, with the complete changeover

culminating by September 30, 2017. In addition to CO images and templates being added to Metro’s

online portal Metro Creative Connection (MCC), CO’s Food Photography service will be enhanced

and provided to clients of the service via MCC. This merging of content libraries will offer immense

benefits to existing and transitioning Metro subscribers, increasing the creative options previously

available to both, while introducing new clients to Metro’s extensive collection of design resources

which include dynamic photos, art and graphics, logos and multiple-view auto images. Transitioning

subscribers will also be able to harness Metro’s powerful spec ad resources to drive sales. In addition

to utilizing Metro’s expansive spec ad library, subscribers will have the option to add MiAD Wizard —

Metro’s fast and easy spec ad personalization application for sales professionals – to attract and

close sales from more local advertisers in less time.

In keeping with its commitment to help publishers exceed their ad sales goals, Metro’s ongoing efforts

include “shop local” campaigns, community event promotions, multi-advertiser pages, profitable idea

sharing through Metro’s Plus Business industry publication and more. Metro also provides copyrightfree

editorial features for native advertising, as well as digital spec ads, helping publications keep

pace with changing advertiser demands. This unique pairing of innovative sales tools and solutions

with outstanding creative resources will offer former CO clients new roads to revenue.

“The team at Metro is excited and prepped to welcome the clients of Creative Outlet who will be integrated

into the Metro family. We are dedicated to making our new clients' transition a smooth one and

to making sure their experience with Metro is one that translates into new revenue opportunities for

years to come,” says Robert Zimmerman, President and CEO for Metro.

Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.

The leading advertising, creative, sales and editorial resource and business ally for newspapers and

media companies in North America and beyond, Metro Creative Graphics is dedicated to helping

them generate top-line revenue more easily, in less time. Since 1910, Metro has been driven to deliver

new, forward-thinking and actionable solutions for print, web, social and mobile local advertising

products. The company’s deep and diverse suite of simple-to-use, revenue-generating products and

services includes targeted art and photos, spec designs, editorial features, ready-to-sell special sections,

state-of-the-art online e-sections and groundbreaking digital ad development tools. Every day,

Metro’s responsiveness helps customers create, sell and profit beyond their business expectations.

The company’s passion for performance has demonstrated literally hundreds of client success stories

and earned it a respected reputation in the industry.

Local Search Association (LSA)

The LSA is a not-for-profit industry association of media companies, agencies and technology

providers helping businesses market to local consumers. LSA consists of about 300 members in 20

countries, and is dedicated to helping these members realize the power of local marketing and commerce

through conferences, consulting, insights, advocacy and more. Its board includes representatives

of Acquisio, Brandify, DAC Group, Dex Media, Fairway Group, Google, hibu, Microsoft,

Mindstream Interactive, NinthDecimal, ReachLocal, Vivial, Yellow Pages Digital Media Solutions, Yelp

and YP Holdings LLC. The LSA Creative Outlet library contains over 1.3 million photos, illustrations,

templates, editorial content, games and puzzles.