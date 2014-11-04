MPA shares anniversary feature on the fall of the Berlin Wall

COLUMBIA, MO—The Missouri Press Association is offering two features on the Berlin Wall.

On Nov. 9, the world will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Missouri Press has created a two-part Newspaper In Education series that tells the story of the Berlin Wall.

Part I describes the construction of the wall—why it was built and how it impacted Berlin. Part II celebrates the wall coming down and what it meant to Berliners, German citizens and the world.

Both features are available at no cost and may be downloaded at www.mo-nie.com using download code: wall89.

For more information, contact Dawn Kitchell at dawn.kitchell@gmail.com or at 636-932-4301.