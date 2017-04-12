MS weekly wins free NNA convention registration

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Emmerich Newspaper’s Northside Sun, a weekly newspaper serving readers in Jackson, MS, was picked in a random drawing of early-bird contest entries to win a free registration valued at approximately $400 to the National Newspaper Association’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show this fall.

Members of the Northside Sun staff were excited to hear they were winners of the NNA Early Bird complimentary convention registration.

“We’re so excited to receive the Early Bird award. We hope to make it to Tulsa for the convention, and winning a free registration is one more reason to attend. Good luck to everyone in the Better Newspaper Contest,” said Anthony Warren, staff writer.

Entries received by March 1 in NNA’s Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest were eligible for the drawing. These contests draw an average of 2,200 entries from across the country each year and represent the finest in community journalism and advertising and are the industry’s oldest and most prestigious recognition for the nation’s community newspapers.

Contest winners will be notified in July and recognized at NNA’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show, Oct. 5-7, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa in Tulsa, OK.

There’s still time to enter this year’s contests. The deadline for entries is April 17, and entries must be submitted online. For more information, visit the Contests/Awards tab at www.nnaweb.org or email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.