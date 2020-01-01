Nebraska Press Association hires executive director

Dennis DeRossett, a career newspaper executive with extensive achievements in publishing and press association management, has been appointed as the executive director of the Nebraska Press Association.

“I am excited to be returning to Nebraska and to be working with such an important organization as the Nebraska Press Association,” said DeRossett. “It is an honor to be selected to succeed Allen Beermann in the leadership role at NPA. I look forward to working with Allen and the entire NPA team through a seamless transition beginning in January.”

DeRossett served as president & CEO of the Illinois Press Association from 2010 to 2017. During this time, the IPA developed two software platforms — one for public notices and one for electronic contest entry and judging — that are now used by many other press associations at the regional, state and national levels.

In October 2015, the IPA was selected through an RFP (request for proposal) process to provide contract management services for the National Newspaper Association. In addition to being President & CEO of IPA, he then concurrently held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the NNA.

He resigned from the IPA in May 2017 and began providing consulting services to community newspapers and press associations. Most recently, DeRossett was an associate with Grimes, McGovern & Associates, a media mergers and acquisition advisory firm.

“The newspaper industry has experienced significant disruptions and changes to its business model,” said DeRossett. “NPA has an important, ever-increasing role in helping members navigate through the changes.”

DeRossett was publisher of the Beatrice (Nebraska) Daily Sun from 1990 to 1996 and has served as a publisher for newspapers in Ohio, Missouri, Oklahoma and Illinois. He served on the Nebraska Press Association board of directors during his tenure at Beatrice and was on the search committee to hire then-incoming Nebraska Press Association executive director, Allen Beermann.

Beermann will retire from NPA after 25 years at the helm. He counts the association’s strong financial record, robust membership roster and firm advocacy for the First Amendment and public notices as hallmarks of his tenure at NPA.

“During my 25 years at the Nebraska Press Association, I promised that I would defend the First Amendment and protect the open meetings and open records laws of Nebraska to the best of my ability,” Beermann said. After 56 years of putting on a coat and tie every day, Beermann said he and his wife, Linda, plan to enjoy retirement together, especially spending time with their grandson.

DeRossett will be stepping into executive director role in January 2020 after relocating from Springfield, Illinois. He and his wife, Katie, have three children and six grandchildren.