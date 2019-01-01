Need to explain the Postal Service to someone? Send this video!

National Newspaper Association members concerned about inaction by Congress to protect the future of mail delivery may find a handy aid for their advocacy in a new video by the Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service. The 21st Century coalition, of which NNA is a member, represents a mailing industry worth more than a $1 trillion, accounting for thousands of American jobs.

Nothing about USPS is simple. It serves 158 million addresses across the U.S. and covers more than 1 billion miles — worth 16 trips to the sun. But its financial situation has been battered by competition for messages from the Internet. Congress has been urged for more than a decade to pass new laws to give USPS better fiscal footing, but it has not acted on comprehensive legislation since 2006.

The new video tells the story. Take a minute to see it, and please pass it on.