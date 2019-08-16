Newsday goes live with SCS/Track

After successfully going live with SCS/ClassPag at the beginning of the summer, Newsday Media Group, the country’s 10th largest newspaper by circulation, has now gone live with SCS/Track. Newsday Media Group is the publisher of the Long Island daily Newsday, as well as the 79-edition Hometown Shopper weekly.

SCS/Track replaces several systems that had previously been tightly integrated and customized by Newsday’s talented staff. The workflow was heavily paper-based and the company was looking for a more standard solution that required less day-to-day attention from the IT department. Knowing that SCS had implemented a paperless workflow at Times Review Media Group (also on Long Island), Newsday turned to the vendor they’ve worked with for nearly 15 years.

It turned out to be a wise decision, as the Newsday and SCS teams had SCS/Track up and running in a few weeks. “The system is up, stable and all production work is now running through SCS/Track,” Greg McDonald, Newsday’s director of editorial systems & content delivery said. McDonald says it was a pleasure working with the SCS team to bring this project to life.

McDonald continues, “[The SCS] team did a fantastic job. I kept coming up with requests to try and get all the pieces to come together and wondered when the well was going to run dry, but Mike [Grabowski] kept finding solutions and turning around what was needed. Jon [Ebling] has the patience of a saint dealing with users. He has a genuine knack for just listening to users and understanding where the request is going and coming up with thought-out solutions.”

SCS/Track went live in July of 2019, just a few weeks after the launch of SCS/ClassPag at all Newsday publications.

