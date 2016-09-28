Newspaper industry's special week is Oct. 2-8: Time to toot your horn!

Next week, Oct. 2-8, is the 76th anniversary of National Newspaper Week, an annual observance celebrating and emphasizing the importance of newspapers to communities.

Materials for NNW are available for download here. The Kansas Press Association has underwritten the cost of the materials for all Kansas newspapers.

The content kit will contain editorials, editorial cartoons, promotional ads and more available for download at no charge to newspapers across North America.

NNW is sponsored by the Newspaper Association Managers, Inc., the consortium of North American trade associations representing the industry on a state and provincial, regional and national basis.

This year's theme is "Way to Know!" The aim is to applaud and underscore newspaper media's role as the leading provider of news in print, online or via mobile devices.

"I hope each of our member newspapers will participate by downloading some of these materials and also by writing local columns and editorials emphasizing the importance of a free press and newspapers to our way of life," said Doug Anstaett, KPA executive director.

Please also make it local by editorializing about your newspaper's unique relevance. This can be about your government watchdog role, coverage of community events, publication of timely public notices, etc.