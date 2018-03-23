Newsprint tariff proposals a threat to U.S. newspapers
March 23, 2018
Dear NNA Member,
You know how serious a threat to newsprint is.
We need a large industry response to the tariff proposals that I wrote to you about earlier.
Our hope is that you will write an editorial, using the fact sheet here, or use NNA’s editorial if you prefer.
A link to your editorial page would be very helpful after you publish
As always, thank you for your support of NNA.
Sincerely,
Susan Rowell
NNA President
Publisher of the Lancaster (SC) News
For more information, contact NNA Director of Public Policy Tonda F. Rush at tonda@nna.org.