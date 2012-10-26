NNA 2012 newspaper contest winners recognized in special PDF + order duplicate copies of awards online

COLUMBIA, MO— Winners in the National Newspaper Association’s 2012 Better Newspaper Contest, Better Newspaper Advertising Contest and Newspaper And Education contest have been recognized in a special contest PDF available online at nnaweb.org. The PDF includes a selection of winning entries, a listing of all winners and features judges comments for first, second and third places won, including all General Excellence winners.



Newspapers that have won awards in the 2012 Better Newspaper Contest, Better Newspaper Advertising Contest and Newspaper And Education contest can now place their orders for duplicate copies of awards online through a partnership with The Award Group, NNA’s primary award partner.



Individuals at winning newspapers also have the option with a duplicate award order of adding a line of personalization to the award and can therefore recognize members of the team that contributed in achieving the award.



For more information, visit www.theawardgroup.com/nna, or contact Seth Kreisler at 212-473-7000 ext: 233.