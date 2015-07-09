NNA 2015 newspaper contest winners announced

COLUMBIA, MO—Judging results have been processed and winners of the National Newspaper Association 2015 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been posted online here.

Winners will be recognized at the awards breakfast to be held Saturday, Oct. 3, during NNA’s 129th Annual Convention & Trade Show at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, MO. Visit NNA’s events webpage to register online for the convention or to purchase breakfast tickets: www.nnaweb.org.

There were 1,413 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 282 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,695 entries. A total of 521 awards were won by 149 member newspapers in 33 states.

California had the most combined BNC/BNAC wins with 73, followed by Texas with 59 and Wyoming with 58.

Lists of winners by categories and by newspaper are available on the Contests webpage at www.nnaweb.org. Winners will be recognized in a special contest PDF available online following the annual convention. Places won in General Excellence categories will be announced at the awards breakfast.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.