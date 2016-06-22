NNA 2016 newspaper contest winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Judging results have been processed and winners of the National Newspaper Association 2016 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been posted online at www.nnaweb.org/contests.

Winners will be recognized at the award breakfast to be held Saturday, Sept. 24, during NNA’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin, TN. Visit NNA’s convention webpage to register online for the convention or to purchase breakfast tickets: www.nnaweb.org/convention.

There were 1,436 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 316 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,752 entries. A total of 470 awards were won by 151 member newspapers in 39 states.

California had the most combined BNEC/BNAC wins with 66, followed by Texas with 50 and Wyoming with 39.

Lists of winners by categories and newspaper are available on the contest webpage at www.nnaweb.org/better-newspaper-contest. Winners will be recognized in a special contest PDF available online following the annual convention. Places won in General Excellence categories will be announced during the awards breakfast in September. Now is the time to review how you would like the names to appear on the plaques and certificates. Contact Lynne Lance with any changes or clarifications. She can be reached at lynne@nna.org.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, NNA is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.