NNA honors distinguished community leader with 2016 Amos Award

SPRINGFIELD, IL—William Light “Bill” Kinney Jr. of Bennettsville, SC, was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2016 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin, TN, where he was presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business luncheon on Sept. 24, 2016.

Recognized as the highest and most dignified tributes in community journalism, the Amos and McKinney awards are presented to a working or retired newspaperman and woman who have provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and their community.

Kinney, editor and publisher emeritus of the semi-weekly Marlboro Herald-Advocate, received the 2016 James O. Amos Award.

The Amos Award was established in 1938 in honor of General James O. Amos, a pioneer Ohio journalist and member of the National Editorial Association—now known as the National Newspaper Association.

Past and present Amos Award winners are listed at www.nnaweb.org.

