NNA honors young community leader with the 2016 Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Chris Rhoades was honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 130th Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he was presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.

NNA established this award in 2007 to honor Daniel Morris “Dan” Phillips, an award-winning writer, photographer and assistant publisher of the Oxford (MS) Eagle, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 47. This award is presented to an individual between 23-40 years old who is well respected in his or her community, of good reputation and integrity, provides active leadership in the newspaper industry and is active in his or her state press association and community and whose newspaper is a member of NNA.

Chris Rhoades is associate publisher of Enterprise Publishing Co., Blair, NE.

The award was presented at the business luncheon, Sept. 24, 2016, which was held during NNA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show in Franklin,TN.

Rhoades is the eighth recipient of the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.

Past and present Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award winners are listed at nnaweb.org.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.