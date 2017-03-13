NNA selects logo for 2017 convention

The National Newspaper Association has selected a logo designed by Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise Production Manager Fawn Wilson-Olivarez to market and brand its 2017 convention, which will be held in Tulsa, Oct. 5-7.

NNA conducted a convention logo contest among its Oklahoma members, and more than a dozen logos were submitted. Every year, the NNA seeks convention logo designs from its NNA members in the host state.

The logo needed to incorporate the convention theme, “Innovation Starts Here,” and a connection to the host city—Tulsa.

Wilson-Olivarez said she chose to use the Golden Driller statue in her logo submission. The Golden Driller is 75-feet tall, making it the fourth-tallest statue in the U.S.

“I decided to use the Golden Driller because its one of Tulsa’s biggest landmarks,” Wilson-Olivarez said, adding the logo’s design just came to her.

In the design, the Golden Driller stands before the representation of a small concrete circle in the middle of a larger circle of bricks, a tourist attraction called the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa.

“I just whipped it out in one day,” she said.

Wilson-Olivarez started in the mail room at the Examiner-Enterprise 18 years ago. She was promoted to the front office before settling into her duties as the paper’s production manager. The move to production manager allowed Wilson-Olivarez to explore her love of design.

Publisher Matt Tranquill said he was proud of Wilson-Olivarez’ achievement.

“Fawn is one of the many talented people we have working for the Examiner-Enterprise. After I saw her logo design, I knew we had a potential winner.”

Wilson-Olivarez will receive $100 from NNA for submitting the winning design. The association also will pay for her registration to the convention in Tulsa. Tranquill said the Examiner Enterprise will match the NNA’s $100.

“I just want to thank the Examiner-Enterprise and NNA convention committee for giving all of us designers an opportunity to showcase our talents,” Wilson-Olivarez said.