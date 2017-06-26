NNA to honor distinguished community leader with 2017 Amos Award

SPRINGFIELD, IL—John S. “Chip” Hutcheson III of Princeton, KY, will be honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show in Tulsa, OK, where he will be presented with the James O. Amos Award at the association’s business breakfast on Oct. 7, 2017.

Recognized as the highest and most dignified tributes in community journalism, the Amos and McKinney awards are presented to a working or retired newspaperman and woman who have provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and their community.

Hutcheson, publisher of the Times Leader, Princeton, KY, a Kentucky New Era Media newspaper, will be the 76th recipient of the James O. Amos Award. Hutcheson will be recognized in Publishers’ Auxiliary, as well.

During his five decades in community journalism, Hutcheson served on the board and is past president of the Kentucky Press Association as well as the board of the National Newspaper Association, where he is serving as immediate past president. In his community, he has served on the boards of Princeton-Caldwell County Chamber of Commerce (Past president - two terms); board member of First Southern Bank in Princeton; board of directors of Caldwell County Free Clinic; and board member of Caldwell County Health Advisory Council.

Chuck Henderson, president of the Kentucky New Era Media Group, said of Chip, “I feel certain that the Amos Family will be proud to see him receive their award for his lifetime commitment to community journalism while serving his community.”

The Amos Award was established in 1938 in honor of Gen. James O. Amos, a pioneer Ohio journalist and member of the National Editorial Association—now known as the National Newspaper Association (NNA).

Past and present Amos Award winners are listed here.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.