NNA to honor distinguished community leader with 2017 McKinney Award

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Anne W. Adams of Monterey, VA, will be honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show in Tulsa, OK, where she will be presented with the Emma C. McKinney Award at the association’s business breakfast on Oct. 7, 2017.

Recognized as the highest and most dignified tributes in community journalism, the Amos and McKinney awards are presented to a working or retired newspaperman and woman who have provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and their community.

Adams, publisher of The Recorder in Monterey, VA, will be the 50th recipient of the McKinney Award. Adams will be recognized in Publishers’ Auxiliary, as well.

Incoming president of the Virginia Press Association, Adams has won the Virginia Press Association’s Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service six of the last nine years, more than any other newspaper in the state. In her community, she was a founding board member of the Blue Grass Book Bank, which serves as a small lending library and source for extra help for school children. She chaired a group called REACH, which explores ways to maintain education quality in an extremely small school system. She is on the board of a therapeutic riding non-profit organization, Dare To Dream.

The McKinney Award was established in 1966 to honor Emma C. McKinney, co-publisher and editor of the Hillsboro (OR) Argus for 58 years. She was dean of Oregon newspapermen and women in 1954 and was inducted into the Oregon Journalism Hall of Fame in 1982.

Past and present Amos Award winners are listed at www.nnaweb.org.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.