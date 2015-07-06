NNA to honor three with 2015 Amos, McKinney and Phillips awards

COLUMBIA, MO—William F. Tubbs, Barbara A. Walter and Jeremy Waltner will be honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 2015 Annual Convention & Trade Show in St. Charles, MO, where they will be presented with the James O. Amos Award, the Emma C. McKinney Award and the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award, respectively, at the association’s business luncheon on Oct. 3, 2015.

Recognized as the highest and most respected tributes in community journalism, the Amos and McKinney awards are presented to a working or retired newspaperman and woman who have provided distinguished service and leadership to the community press and their community.

Tubbs, publisher of the North Scott Press in Eldridge, IL, will receive the 2015 James O. Amos Award.

The Amos Award was established in 1938 in honor of General James O. Amos, a pioneer Ohio journalist and member of the National Editorial Association—now known as the National Newspaper Association.

Walter, managing editor of the Hennessey (OK) Clipper, will receive the 2015 Emma C. McKinney Award.

The McKinney Award was established in 1966 to honor Emma C. McKinney, co-publisher and editor of the Hillsboro (OR) Argus for 58 years. She was dean of Oregon newspapermen and women in 1954 and was inducted into the Oregon Journalism Hall of Fame in 1982.

Jeremy Waltner, news editor at the Freeman (SD) Courier, will receive the Daniel Phillips Leadership Award.

NNA established this award in 2007 to honor Daniel Morris “Dan” Phillips, an award-winning writer, photographer and assistant publisher of the Oxford (MS) Eagle, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 47. This award is presented to an individual 23-40 years old who is well respected in his or her community, of good reputation and integrity, provides active leadership in the newspaper industry and is active in his or her state press association and community and whose newspaper is a member of NNA.