NNA to honor young community leader with the 2017 Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award
June 26, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, IL—Trevor Vernon will be honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he will be presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.
NNA established this award in 2007 to honor Daniel Morris “Dan” Phillips, an award-winning
writer, photographer and assistant publisher of the Oxford (MS) Eagle, who passed away in 2005
at the age of 47. This award is presented to an individual between 23-40 years old who is well
respected in his or her community, of good reputation and integrity, provides active leadership in
the newspaper industry and is active in his or her state press association and community and
whose newspaper is a member of NNA.
Vernon is the third-generation community newspaper publisher of The Eldon (MO) Advertiser. He is a member of the Missouri Press Association board of directors, a past president of the Show-Me Press Association and is active on the MPA Newspaper in Education Committee. Vernon has served on the Eldon Community Foundation since its inception in 2005.
The award will be presented at the business breakfast, Oct. 7, 2017, which will be held during
NNA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show in Tulsa, OK.
Vernon will be the ninth recipient of the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award and will be
recognized in a future issue of Publishers’ Auxiliary.
Past and present Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award winners are listed at nnaweb.org.
Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community
newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers
inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.