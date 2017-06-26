NNA to honor young community leader with the 2017 Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Trevor Vernon will be honored during the National Newspaper Association’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show, when he will be presented with the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award.

NNA established this award in 2007 to honor Daniel Morris “Dan” Phillips, an award-winning

writer, photographer and assistant publisher of the Oxford (MS) Eagle, who passed away in 2005

at the age of 47. This award is presented to an individual between 23-40 years old who is well

respected in his or her community, of good reputation and integrity, provides active leadership in

the newspaper industry and is active in his or her state press association and community and

whose newspaper is a member of NNA.

Vernon is the third-generation community newspaper publisher of The Eldon (MO) Advertiser. He is a member of the Missouri Press Association board of directors, a past president of the Show-Me Press Association and is active on the MPA Newspaper in Education Committee. Vernon has served on the Eldon Community Foundation since its inception in 2005.

The award will be presented at the business breakfast, Oct. 7, 2017, which will be held during

NNA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show in Tulsa, OK.

Vernon will be the ninth recipient of the Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award and will be

recognized in a future issue of Publishers’ Auxiliary.

Past and present Daniel M. Phillips Leadership Award winners are listed at nnaweb.org.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community

newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers

inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.