Paxton appoints two to NNA board

Kermit P. “Bo” Bolton and Dennis Richardson have been appointed to the National Newspaper Association board of directors.

Bolton, owner and publisher of The Monroe (AL) Journal, has been appointed Region 3 director (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Puerto Rico) to fill the unexpired term of Joel McNeece, publisher of the Calhoun County-Journal in Bruce, MS. McNeece stepped down from the board because of a business opportunity that would have prevented him from fulfilling his obligations to the NNA board.

Richardson, president of The Richardson Group in Nashville, TN, has been appointed an at-large board member by NNA President Matt Paxton, publisher of the Lexington (VA) News-Gazette.

The Journal is a 150-year-old weekly newspaper with a paid circulation of 6,954 with 25 employees. Bolton has a commercial print operation that prints 16 other newspapers in southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. He also has a print shop that prints everything from high-gloss magazines to envelopes. Bolton is a former president of the Alabama Press Association

The Richardson Group publishes eight newspapers in western Tennessee and Kentucky. Richardson recently brought all eight papers on as full members of NNA.