PCF enters into multi-year license agreement with Global Ad Distribution

Towson, MD USA – June 14, 2017 – Publisher’s Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has entered into a multi-year license agreement to provide Global Ad Distribution, the TMC delivery experts, use of Dart, its enterprise-wide, fully integrated delivery and distribution fulfillment software platform.

Global’s President and CEO, Kennedy Higdon said "For years, Global has had to rely on multiple vendors and platforms to manage GPS tracking, carrier and route management, route optimization, and address databases. Dart offers a one-stop platform for all of these functions and we are very excited to partner with PCF to add this firepower to our portfolio of industry-leading delivery services.”

Global Ad Distribution is a national leader in alternate delivery solutions for advertisers and publishers, known for providing clients with the most innovative technology and processes available. “Global’s AAM-certified database, processes and high industry standards require a very robust solution and we are delighted they have chosen Dart to meet their needs,” says Kevin Daly, PCF’s Chief Operating Officer. “At an enterprise level, Dart offers many features and functions that make it easy to manage, optimize and verify delivery securely and reliably. Now, working with the alternate delivery and TMC experts at Global, Dart and its delivery tracking and verification capabilities will only grow that much stronger.” ###

About Publishers Circulation Fulfillment, Inc.

Publishers Circulation Fulfillment, Inc. (PCF) has been serving the needs of the print media industry for over 35 years, helping publishers and circulation executives reduce costs, expand or maintain their delivery footprint, and stabilize service to improve subscriber retention. PCF has the expertise needed to make print distribution efficient, profitable, and viable for the long term. www.PCFcorp.com

About Dart Distribution Software

Dart is an intuitive, cloud-based software as a service platform built by the distribution experts at PCF for their own operations. Pairing a depth of technical expertise with its uniquely qualified operational team, PCF created Dart to fill a void of comprehensive and integrated solutions required for successful, sustainable print distribution. Complaint and route management, intelligent data integration and analysis, and delivery verification for TMC products are just some of Dart’s features that enable distribution operations of all sizes to deliver smarter. www.TrustDart.com.

For customers interested in learning more about PCF services or Dart Distribution Software:

Call 1-877-PCF-6668 OR contact: Tom Dressler 914-953-9732, Tom.Dressler@pcfcorp.com

For more information about PCF or Dart Distribution Software, press only:

James Cunningham 201-347-9402, James.Cunningham@pcfcorp.com

About Global Ad Distribution

Global Ad Distribution is the national leader in alternate delivery solutions for the advertising and publishing industries. Global is designed to provide our clients with the most innovative technology and processes available, providing a professional experience from the moment the order is placed through the final delivery... all within a budget that brings profit to the bottom line. Global Ad Distribution is the culmination of years of experience in analyzing, developing and addressing the need the for a truly national alternate delivery expert. Global’s experience and track record is unmatched.