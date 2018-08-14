People News at Grimes, McGovern & Associates

Grimes, McGovern & Associates is pleased to announce the addition of three new associates and two new offices in Atlanta and Washington DC in its Global Media, Events & Information Services Group.

Jay McGill has joined to focus on B2C Media & Events. Jay has been the publishing director of numerous consumer magazine titles at the Hearst Corporation, directed its early digital operations and oversaw all of its international licensing and joint venture operations throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East. He has overseen the restructuring of numerous U.S. and International media brands. He has nearly 40 years of experience managing the operations of print and digital B2C media properties.

Robert Dippell , formerly of Praetorian Digital, has joined to focus on B2B Media & Events. Robert is based in New York and has been a proven leader in B2B media for the last 15-years. Robert offers a unique mix of experience across sales leadership, product development and high-level corporate development initiatives. He is an award-winning operator who will work with GMA clients as a hands-on ally who understands their goals first hand.

Jeff Gruenhut has joined to focus on B2B Media & Events out of the new Atlanta office. While continuing as a partner in a niche B2B media business, Jeff will play a pivotal role in helping GMA clients achieve there long-term strategic plans.

All three will work closely with GMA’s buyside retainer clients and well as many sellside clients.