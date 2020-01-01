Postal Q&A

About the program: To be a successful newspaper mailer in 2020, newspaper people need to know how to use the tools at USPS to their best advantage. The U.S. Postal Service is increasingly focused and reliant on digital systems for record keeping, tracking service and collecting postage. Learn how you can use a “dashboard” as an Intelligent Mail user to better manage your relationship with your circulation partner, USPS.

Join Interlink's Brad Hill, and NNA Postal Committee's Max Heath and Matt Paxton for a LIVE one-hour WEBINAR on Thursday, January 9 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_postal_qa

