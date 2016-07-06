Power closing sentences that work for salespeople

By Bob Berting

Sales Advice

In sales training for publication salespeople, there are always the obligatory closing techniques, which are sometimes mind boggling and at times hard to remember, especially when the prospect continues to be in denial of the publication’s benefits after a thoroughly wonderful presentation. Some of the important points of closing techniques can be described in the following:

• Establish value before closing.

• Empathy versus sympathy.

• Emotion versus logic.

• Transference of feeling.

• Giving testimonials.

However, in my sales training, I have found that salespeople need to be armed with ways to close with power selling sentences that have an impact on converting the prospect so he or she is motivated and will sign a contract for a meaningful campaign or long-range program. They are:

• “Let’s get started on this campaign in our next issue.”

• “I think this is the best program for you that money can buy. I think you ought to go with it.”

• “Can we move forward on this?”

• “I understand what you want, and this ad series, in my view, will solve many of your problems. I think we should go with it.”

• “After careful market research, we think this advertising plan will really build your image. Let’s set it up today.”

These closing sentences have been used by me in countless real-life situations and are effective. If the ad salesperson can say them using the right voice inflection with a high degree of sincerity, he or she can achieve better closing results. If you, the reader, use them, I’d like to hear from you about how effective they are. You can e-mail me at bob@bobberting.com. © Bob Berting 2016

