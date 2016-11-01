Predictable, reliable service high priority of NNA members

By Tammy L. Whitcomb

Acting Inspector General | U.S. Postal Service

Newspapers are justly proud of the history they share with the U.S. Postal Service. Ben Franklin was a publisher and the first postmaster general. But before the Continental Congress appointed him as the first postmaster general, Ben Franklin was postmaster of Philadelphia, where in addition to his regular duties, he was responsible for “regulating several offices and bringing the officers into account.” Franklin was, effectively, doing postal audits. My office also claims Franklin as a forebear.

The overarching mission at the Office of Inspector General is to ensure efficiency, accountability and integrity in America’s Postal Service, its revenue and assets, and its employees. We also help to maintain confidence in the postal system and to improve the Postal Service’s bottom line through independent audits and investigations.

I think the National Newspaper Association, in particular, appreciates the importance of the OIG mission. A healthy postal system is essential to the exchange of information and goods in our country. For newspapers, a viable Postal Service is critical to the endurance of your businesses, many of which have been in families for generations.

As discussion during the flash session illustrated, predictable, reliable service is among the highest priorities as noted by those who attended the flash session. And not just for the delivery of newspapers, but the timely delivery of First-Class Mail—payments, invoices, correspondence with customers—is necessary for your businesses to succeed. When you report that certain areas of the country are receiving no discernible First Class Mail delivery on Tuesdays, that’s a problem. I know that has a significant impact on your cash flows. And the newspaper industry is not the only one affected by these kinds of service issues.

Service has always been an area of work we have focused on at the OIG—customer service and mail delivery service. But because network consolidation began, mail delivery service has taken on a heightened importance for stakeholders.

Earlier this year, Congress asked us to look at the service deterioration that occurred because of plant consolidations and the change in the operating window. In particular, we reviewed nationwide delayed mail and analyzed mail processing efficiency, as well as service performance for all classes of mail. We also conducted cost analysis of projected savings as a result of service standard revisions, and we reviewed management controls over mail processing operations.

Our report came out in September and found that, for the period of January through September 2015—the first 9 months after the operational window change:

• Delayed mail processing increased nationwide by 51 percent compared to the same period in FY 2014.

• In addition to the service issues, the Postal Service did not achieve projected savings associated with the operating window change. Management could provide support for achieving only 10 percent of the projected annual OWC savings of more than $805 million. (The USPS has since claimed additional savings, and we have validated $231 million of additional savings.)

Our own independent test of service identified lower levels of service than was measured in the service scores. It also determined a few reasons for the increase in delayed mail and decrease in service scores: 1) the significant network and operational changes around the operational window change and consolidations; 2) insufficient air transportation capacity; 3) mail arriving late at processing plants; and 4) outdated operating plans.

Although the USPS has taken significant steps to reduce delayed mail and improve service performance, delayed mail is still a problem for specific P&DCs serving certain urban and rural customers.

During flash session discussions, convention attendees reiterated that newspapers are seeing this delayed mail first hand in many parts of the country and it is having an impact on businesses. I know how important it is to you that the Postal Service develop a Rural Service Measurement system using its new internal measurement system. Your participation in this effort and your activity in the Postal Regulatory Commission’s open docket on service performance measurement should help ensure that rural customer’s needs are considered with a new measurement system.

Newspapers share such a close history with the Postal Service. You have hitched your wagon to one of the nation’s most important infrastructures, and you need the Postal Service to be healthy. Not only that, you need it to be good at what it does: reliable and timely delivery service; an emphasis on customer service; and a strong partner to mailers. All of these are essential for your businesses to succeed. My office will continue to work to help make sure the Postal Service lives up to that promise.