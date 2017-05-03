Promote your paper to build circulation

By Bob Bobber

Circulation Counts

Peer Pressure—There are no original ideas in promoting newspapers. Usually they are just variations and expectations of something previously done by someone who stole it from someone else. Here is one I stole from the local PTA.

The local high school PTA is on a membership drive. If you join, you get a sign to put in your front yard that basically says you support the school. If one has not joined the PTA, now everyone in your neighborhood knows it because you don’t have a sign. You begin to start to feel a little embarrassed. If everyone else is joining, we better, too.

Applying this to, newspaper sales; what if you put a sign in every subscriber’s yard in a high demographic, good penetration neighborhood that said something to the effect, “I am a good citizen, I check up on the local politicians. I read the Local News” or perhaps, “I read about BLANK BLANK High School in the Local News. How about you?” You would accomplish two things. One, you would show the neighbors that it is in to read the local newspaper. Two, you would use some good old-fashioned peer pressure to make people feel like their neighbors knew something, and that they should be keeping up with what is going on in the community by reading the local paper.

The costs would be fairly minimal. District managers or supervisors would put out the signs. You would obviously need to call the subscribers and ask them if you can put a sign (maybe for a week or two) in their yard. You might want to give them a free month or two if they agree. The signs are cheap, maybe $1 at the most, and you can move them from week to week. I would also try to either sample the area with a good offer or contact the non-subscribers through crews, phone or direct mail during the time your signs were up.

The key to making this promotion successful would be to pick out the right neighborhoods—neighborhoods with decent penetration (because you want the non-reader to feel “alone”) and good demographics for potential subscribers—better educated, higher income, school-aged children, etc.

All for One—One of the most common complaints I hear from community weeklies or even small dailies is that they can’t afford to hire talent in the area of circulation because their circulation revenue is so low it is difficult to justify much of a salary for a circulation manager. It’s a valid concern. When you only have a couple thousand in circulation and your total circulation revenue is not very high, it’s tough to bring in a good, experienced circulator who is not only going to want a decent salary but also some money to work with from a promotion and supply standpoint. If you belong to a group, there is always the corporate circulation person to call on, but quite frankly, he or she generally has his or her hands full putting out fires and can’t really devote much attention to your newspaper. I have also always felt that circulation is an “on-the-ground” job and the person in charge has to know the lay of the land.

So what is the answer? There is strength in numbers. Why not go together with another nearby community newspaper or even two or three and hire a circulation manager for all the newspapers? One of the great things about the newspaper industry is the camaraderie that exists among newspapers. We may disagree or even compete in some ways, but in the end, we all benefit from a strong newspaper industry.

So long as the geography works, a good circulator should be able to handle more than one weekly at a time, even if some of the publishing days are the same.

I am sure that the split of the money can be worked out and the expertise you will receive will be well beyond your investment. It will also allow you to spend more money on promotion and other circulation expenses, which is still the key to building circulation. As much as we all hate to admit it, it costs money to build circulation. Always has and always will. That is just the way it is. There are different ways to save money, but frankly, you need someone who knows what he or she is doing to execute many of those types of programs. Call it synergy or communal cooperation or just smart business, but it might just be a way to solve your circulation talent problems. © Bob Bobber 2017

BOB BOBBER is a newspaper consultant specializing in circulation sales, training and public speaking. You contact him at rjbobber@bellsouth.net.