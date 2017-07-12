Protect Your Publication From A Cyber Attack With AGU’s Cyber Insurance Small Business Solution

Richmond, VA July 11th, 2017 – 62% of cyber breaches affect small business – how can you protect your company from being a victim of a cyber-attack? Affinity Group Underwriters (AGU) is pleased to offer our Cyber Insurance Small Business Solution program to its menu of NNA Member Benefits. Qualifying NNA members can now purchase liability coverage against data breaches that involve the loss of personally identifiable information, financial records, and/or the compromise of subscriber data.

Any business, regardless of size, industry or customer base, can become a victim of a cyber-attack. This program, which provides up to $100,000 worth of liability coverage, can help cover legal defenses, fines & penalties from a regulatory body (i.e., PCI Security Council), and breach response services.

For more information on this or any member programs, please visit the NNA Member Benefits Center, or contact Tom Wyss at twyss@affbc.com, or (804)273-9797 ext. 2000. AGU has been developing insurance products for NNA since 2001.