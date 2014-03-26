Pub Aux Live! Hats in the ring: A success for political advertising

Hats in the ring: A success for political advertising

Next Week, Thursday, April 3, 2014, 11 a.m. EDT/10 a.m. CDT

The First Edition of PUB AUX LIVE!

The Political Season Is On!

The sure-fire political advertising module: offer your candidates an easy sell, prime placement feature.



Registration fee: $30 for NNA members / $65 for non-NNA members



Register by Monday, March 31. (Registrations submitted after this date are subject to a $10 late fee.)

Leading the Discussion:

NNA HOST Robert M. Williams Jr.,



GUEST STAR Roy Eaton, publisher of the Wise County Messenger, Decatur, TX.

Register now for this webinar at www.regonline.com/PubAuxLive

PUB AUX LIVE, featuring revenue-generating ideas for community newspapers, is brought to you by The National Newspaper Association, in partnership with the Iowa Newspaper Foundation.

Questions? Contact Jana Shepherd at 515-422-9051 or jshepherd@inanews.com